Officials: 62-year old Mississippi man killed when he was struck by car on highway
Published 7:00 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
A 62-year-old Mississippi man walking along a Mississippi highway was killed when his was hit by a vehicle Sunday.
James Jenkins, 62, of Fayette, was killed Sunday in a fatal crash on Hwy. 184 in Franklin County.
At approximately 7:55 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.
A 2015 Kia Sorrento driven by 51-year-old Teresa Williams, of Meadville, was traveling east on Hwy. 184 when it collided with a Jenkins.
Jenkins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Troop M Cpl. Craig James.
The incident remains under investigation by MHP.