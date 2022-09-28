Mississippi man arrested for stealing tools, supplies from several construction job sites Published 7:00 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole tools and supplies from several local construction sites.

On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took several reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites in the Oxford area.

After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.

Crumpler was taken before a Lafayette County Justice court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.