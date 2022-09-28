Mississippi school crossing guard airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle Published 5:34 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022

A school crossing guard was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in front of a Mississippi elementary school.

The crossing guard, identified as 74-year-old Samuel Fields, was struck by a driver at Gilmer McLaurin Elementary in Natchez during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

Fields has been airlifted from Merit Health Natchez to another hospital for further medical care, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. Fields was alert and talking to officers before being transported to the hospital, Daughtry said.

The extent of his injures is still unknown.

“The crossing guard had traffic stopped and busses were coming out. As the fourth bus was pulling out, for some reason or another a lady struck the bus and when she did her vehicle veered and hit the crossing guard,” Daughtry said.

The school bus had 12 children and the driver inside and none of them were injured.

The driver of the vehicle seemed very upset and was transported to the hospital as well as a precaution, Daughtry said. No other injuries were detailed at this time of this report.

Investigators are not sure why she didn’t see the guard, Daughtry said, adding, “Maybe the sun was in her eyes. We’re not sure.” They do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

“I’m grateful it was not as bad as it could’ve been,” he said.