Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate

Published 7:30 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips.

On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a black male found dead in Forrest County near Mile Marker 73 on Interstate 59.

The male was reportedly wearing red-and-white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt.

The body was sent for and autopsy, and the case remains under investigation.

 

 

