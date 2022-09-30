Mississippi fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited back to the state

Published 4:56 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man wanted on a drug charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation has been arrested in Texas and transported back to the state.

The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail.

Wilson was arrested on June 25 in Tarrant County for possession of  Marijuana. He had been wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department for several months after he escaped capture during a Department operation on Victory Avenue in Vicksburg.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, at the time of his arrest, Wilson had active warrants for possession of cocaine and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation. He was extradited back to Vicksburg to face those charges.

Jones said that prior to his arrest in Texas, the Vicksburg Police Department received information from people on Facebook which indicated Wilson’s possible location.

 

More News

Top Mississippi law official defends Capitol Police after shooting death

County to pay $690,000 settlement in no-knock raid death of man armed with pellet pistol

French ambassador to the US to visit Mississippi — tour site of 1716 French fort, meet music legend Patti Labelle

Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire

Print Article