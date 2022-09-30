Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire Published 7:30 am Friday, September 30, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to setting a house on fire.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marty Atkins and charged him with arson.

Atkins was arrested in connection with a fire in an abandoned house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road.

Deputies responded to the fire Wednesday night and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Atkins was later found in the area and has reportedly admitted to setting the fire, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.