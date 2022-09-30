Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire

Published 7:30 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to setting a house on fire.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marty Atkins and charged him with arson.

Atkins was arrested in connection with a fire in an abandoned house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies responded to the fire Wednesday night and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Atkins was later found in the area and has reportedly admitted to setting the fire, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

 

More News

Officials looking for Mississippi teen who hasn’t been seen for more than a week

Sleek new Viking Cruises touring boat makes its debut on Mississippi River

Mississippi man dies, two seriously injured in fiery crash on interstate

Minor injuries reported from interstate crash involving Mississippi school bus

Print Article