Female inmate escapes Mississippi county jail. Have you seen her? Published 6:11 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

Mississippi law enforcement used helicopters and the US Marshals Service to help find of woman who escaped the Hancock County jail Friday.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Kasie Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, escape the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high fence with barbed wire when she was out in the jail yard for exercise.

Mitchell then reportedly stole a pair of pants from a nearby porch and then was picked up by a passerby.

Mitchell is not considered to be dangerous and doesn’t have a history of violent tendencies.

According to WLOX, Mitchell was arrested on misdemeanor charges from Hancock County, but was being held in jail for Slidel Police on a larceny charge.

Officials were using helicopters in the search for Mitchell Friday afternoon. The US Marshals service was also assisting in the search.

If you’ve seen Mitchell or have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 466-6900.