High school football scores. How did your team do Friday night?

Published 5:31 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Amanda Elzy 13, Ruleville 6

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Amite School 47, Benton Academy 7

Amory 55, Aberdeen 20

Baldwyn 49, Walnut 6

Bay Springs 52, Enterprise Lincoln 0

Biggersville 46, TCPS 7

Biloxi 21, Harrison Central 8

 

Bogue Chitto 56, West Lincoln 28

Brandon 21, Warren Central 3

Brookhaven Academy 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 0

Calhoun Aca. 38, Marvell Academy, Ark. 24

Calhoun City 30, East Webster 24, 2OT

Callaway 47, Jim Hill 19

Canton Academy 49, Central Holmes 27

Center Hill 23, Lewisburg 15

Charleston 30, North Panola 26

Clarkdale 49, Forest 0

Clarksdale 42, Greenwood 6

Cleveland Central 18, Lake Cormorant 15

Clinton 35, Starkville 28

Clinton Christian Academy 35, St. Aloysius 0

Columbia 33, Sumrall 0

Columbia Academy 42, Centreville Aca. 30

Columbus 34, Greenville 12

Columbus Christian 62, Humphreys Aca. 48

Copiah Aca. 42, Cathedral 13

DeSoto Central 37, Horn Lake 0

DeSoto, Ark. 46, Hebron Christian 0

East Central 47, Pearl River Central 12

East Marion 51, Loyd Star 39

East Union 41, Belmont 21

Enterprise Clarke 33, Morton 7

Eupora 44, Bruce 6

Falkner 21, Thrasher 20

French Camp 56, Ethel 38

Gautier 55, Long Beach 6

Gentry 34, Yazoo City 6

Germantown 37, Murrah 15

Grace Baptist 58, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 22

Greene County 48, Bay 34

Gulfport 48, Pascagoula 24

H.W. Byers 30, Ashland 20

Hamilton 43, Noxapater 8

Hancock 35, St. Martin 21

Hartfield Academy 24, Parklane Aca. 7

Hattiesburg 40, South Jones 0

Hazlehurst 75, Wesson 21

Heidelberg 20, North Forrest 6

Heritage Academy 39, Wayne Aca. 7

Houston 59, South Pontotoc 28

Humphreys 60, Yazoo County 20

Independence 54, Holly Springs 0

Indianola Aca. 41, Kirk Aca. 10

Itawamba AHS 48, Tishomingo County 0

J.Z. George 14, Riverside 6

Jefferson Davis County 39, Perry Central 0

Kosciusko 35, Choctaw Central 8

Kossuth 27, Booneville 14

Lafayette 56, Saltillo 7

Lamar School 52, East Rankin Aca. 14

Laurel 7, Brookhaven 6

LeFlore 28, O’Bannon 0

Lee Academy, Ark. 36, Delta Aca. 8

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 40, Marshall Aca. 0

Louisville 42, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Lumberton 20, Richton 13

Madison Central 21, Grenada 14

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 26, Jackson Prep 14

Magee 50, McLaurin 6

Magnolia Heights 24, Starkville Aca. 14

Mantachie 40, Alcorn Central 0

McComb 41, South Pike 6

McEvans 40, West Tallahatchie 6

Mendenhall 18, Scott Central 8

Meridian 51, Pearl 27

Neshoba Central 12, Canton 7

Nettleton 42, Senatobia 41, OT

New Albany 21, Pontotoc 16

Newton 34, Nanih Waiya 13

Newton Co. Aca. 68, Kemper Aca. 32

Newton County 49, Richland 0

North Pike 35, Lanier 6

North Sunflower Aca. 54, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 8

Northeast Jones 18, Quitman 13

Northwest Rankin 45, Terry 28

Oak Grove 31, Petal 20

Oak Hill Aca. 21, North Delta 20

Ocean Springs 40, D’Iberville 0

Okolona 30, Smithville 8

Philadelphia 27, Mize 21

Picayune 49, Vancleave 7

Pillow Aca. 22, Bayou Aca. 0

Poplarville 42, Purvis 0

Prentiss Christian 32, Discovery Christian 0

Puckett 35, Pisgah 13

Raleigh 59, Crystal Springs 6

Raymond 48, Wingfield 0

Resurrection Catholic 58, Salem 6

Ridgeland 56, Wilkinson County 8

Ripley 21, North Pontotoc 7

Seminary 46, West Marion 6

Shannon 44, Mooreville 21

Simmons 47, Coffeeville 0

South Panola 34, Olive Branch 14

Southaven 33, Hernando 14

St. George’s, Tenn. 27, Northpoint Christian 14

St. Joseph-Greenville 47, Winston Aca. 0

St. Joseph-Madison 35, Leake Aca. 20

St. Stanislaus 38, Lakeshore, La. 20

Stone 45, Moss Point 18

Stringer 14, Collins 7

Taylorsville 40, Mount Olive 14

Tri-County Aca. 26, Carroll Aca. 19

Tunica Academy 58, Manchester Aca. 39

Tupelo 35, Oxford 0

Tylertown 36, Franklin Co. 14

Vardaman 27, Sebastopol 6

Velma Jackson 57, Pelahatchie 0

Vicksburg 14, Provine 0

Wayne County 21, Florence 15

West Bolivar 38, McAdams 8

West Harrison 50, George County 49, OT

West Jones 41, Natchez 7

West Lauderdale 43, Leake Central 8

West Lowndes 48, Leake County 6

West Point 42, New Hope 7

Zachary, La. 49, Winona 14

___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More News

Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes

SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop

‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.

Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck

Print Article