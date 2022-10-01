Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck Published 7:00 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

A Mississippi man died when the motorcycle that he was operating collided with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that Justin Hicks, 43, from Saucier, was killed in the wreck at the intersection of Shaw Road and Morgan Lane.

Hicks was reportedly riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Shaw Road and collided with the side of a semi-truck turning onto Morgan Lane.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.