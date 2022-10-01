More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase Published 11:32 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car.

Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He also received a $50,000 bond for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, $50,000 bond for felony fleeing, a $50,000 bond for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and a $1,000 bond for a non-alcohol-related DUI.

Gray was being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

According to news reports, Madison police officers attempted to make a traffic stop shortly before noon Wednesday after they received information about a stolen 2014 Chevrolet pick-up truck, which was reportedly driven by Gray.

The traffic stop was attempted on Highland Colony Parkway in Madison. Gray reportedly refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other Madison units were involved in the chase.

Gray continued the chase on several highways and streets until it ended in a field off of Sunnybrook Road and Colony Park Boulevard.

Gray reportedly hit several Madison police vehicles during the chase.