Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes Published 9:27 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

A popular Mississippi restaurant says Jackson’s recent water woes and hiring challenges have made it impossible to continue operations.

Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, announced it was closing permanently Friday.

The popular dining destination, which has been open since 2010, posted a notice on social media, explaining the closure.

Multiple challenges, including the city’s recent water crisis and continued hiring difficulties, led to the decision, the sign said.

Earlier in September, Jackson’s main water treatment plant experienced equipment failures that residents and businesses without water. Two weeks ago, state leaders took over operations and a boil water notice for the entire city has been lifted.