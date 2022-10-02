Coroner: Saturday evening crash on Mississippi highway involving motorcycle, truck results in fatality Published 6:30 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said.

George Gibson, 36, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck. Natchez Police Department is investigating the accident.

“I’m so sorry for his family,” Lee said, adding he would lift them up in prayer.