Dead body found near river boat ramp

Published 9:42 pm Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement investigators are looking for clues after a woman’s dead body was found near a boat ramp.

A murder investigation has begun in Yazoo County after the body of 40-year-old Stacy Lynn Walker of Yazoo City was found Saturday at a boat dock on the Yazoo River

State media reported that the county coroner said he estimated Walker had been dead for between 18 and 24 hours, but that her body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

