Mississippi man charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity Published 5:20 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

A Mississippi man has been charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Colbi Defiroe, 30, from Carriere, was charged in a one-count bill of information with transferring obscene matter to a minor, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1470.

If convicted, Defiore faces up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, up to three years of supervised release after imprisonment, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. Defiore may also be required to register as a sex offender.

U. S. Attorney Evans reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is in charge of the prosecution.