Mississippi man accused of stabbing father to death in 2021 found dead one month before murder trial

Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man who reportedly stabbed his father to death in 2021 is dead.

John Anderson was set to stand trial in November for the murder of his father, Tom Anderson, who was stabbed to death on Demaret Drive on Jan. 12, 2021. Tom Aderson died from his injuries a week after the stabbing.

John Anderson was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

John Anderson was out of jail on bond when he was found dead. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

 

 

More News

Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’

Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids

Mississippi teacher surprised with $100,000 prize from Harbor Freight Tools

Warrant issued for Mississippi man suspected of cutting phone lines, stealing cable

Print Article