Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck

Published 6:11 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive.

Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered injuries. The other vehicle had left the scene, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall.

The vehicle at the scene had apparently flipped several times, Hall said.

The driver and passenger were transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, where the driver was treated and released. The passenger, Winston Tony Ramirez of Bogue Chitto, was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Ramirez, 39, died as result of his injuries Saturday, Oct. 1, at UMMC, according to Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris.

The vehicle that left the scene was located Saturday on Gene Drive, and the driver was questioned by investigators.

The wreck remains under investigation.

