Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County.

At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to MHP, Colenberg died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150 was transported to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg with non-life threatening injuries.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’

Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids

Mississippi man accused of stabbing father to death in 2021 found dead one month before murder trial

Mississippi teacher surprised with $100,000 prize from Harbor Freight Tools

Print Article