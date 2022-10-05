Classic car involved in fatal highway accident as thousands flock to Mississippi Coast for Cruisin’ event

Published 7:13 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

As thousands of car enthusiasts flock to Mississippi for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, a car wreck involving a classic car Wednesday afternoon has proven fatal.

WLOX-TV reported that the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 just near the intersection with Mississippi 26.

The TV station reported that the passenger in the classic car was killed and the driver hospitalized after a pickup truck crossed US 49 and collided with the car.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

