Classic car involved in fatal highway accident as thousands flock to Mississippi Coast for Cruisin’ event Published 7:13 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

As thousands of car enthusiasts flock to Mississippi for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, a car wreck involving a classic car Wednesday afternoon has proven fatal.

WLOX-TV reported that the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 just near the intersection with Mississippi 26.

The TV station reported that the passenger in the classic car was killed and the driver hospitalized after a pickup truck crossed US 49 and collided with the car.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.