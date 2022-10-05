Police report multiple guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in 26 hours for small Mississippi community Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

At least four handguns were stolen in a 26-hour-period from several unlocked vehicles, according to Vicksburg police reports.

The reports were taken from various locations from early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning in the Mississippi River community of 22,000 people. Police have not reported that any of the incidents are connected.

Handgun and $2,000 stolen from unlocked Impala

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Miller Street in reference to an auto burglary on Monday at 1:36 a.m.

The victim reported someone entered his unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Impala and stole a bank bag containing $2,000 and a Glock Model 19 9mm handgun. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked Kia

Officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred on the 2900 block of East Main Street on Monday at 12:53 p.m.

The victim stated someone entered the unlocked 2020 Kia Optima and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun that was laying on the front passenger side floorboard. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked Ford truck

Officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred in the 100 block of Azalea Lane on Monday at 1:38 p.m.

According to the victim, someone entered a 2007 Ford truck and stole a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol. The vehicle was unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

Officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Berryman Road on Tuesday at 3:47 a.m.

The complainant reported someone took a Taurus 9mm handgun from an unlocked vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.