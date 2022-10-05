Cutting in line: Altercation over customer skipping line at Mississippi Walmart leaves man with knife cuts to face Published 5:13 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were sent to the Customer Service Desk at the local Walmart.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from a cut to his face. Investigation into the incident determined that a line had formed at the customer service desk, and one person decided to cut the entire line and go straight to the desk. When a customer near the front of the line called the first man out, he acted as though he was leaving the area, but circled back and assaulted the man who called him out, Quave said.

Just after that assault, a third man injected himself into the incident, and assaulted the man who called out the man who cut the line. During that physical altercation, the man who called out the line cutter, pulled a knife and cut the third man on the face.

Quave said the altercation is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at press time.

The man who was cut was taken for medical treatment and was released the same day, Quave said.