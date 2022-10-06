Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop
Published 6:17 am Thursday, October 6, 2022
An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate
On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
During this stop, the officer became suspicious of criminal activity and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer recovered marijuana along with several dogs that were inside multiple cages throughout the van. The dogs were malnourished and one of the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.
An investigator with animal control was called to the scene and the 11 dogs were immediately taken to a local veterinarian for emergency care and treatment. All of the injuries were documented and the investigation is ongoing.
Edward T. Bronaugh, age 56, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Transporting Dogs for the Purpose of Dog Fighting and Animal Cruelty.
The investigation is ongoing and District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett was contacted. The case will be forwarded to his office for prosecution and potential forfeiture proceedings based upon the animal cruelty and transportation charges.