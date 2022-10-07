15-year-old injured in shooting involving Mississippi officer after police respond to reports of people waving guns at driver on highway Published 6:30 am Friday, October 7, 2022

A teenager was injured in a shooting involving a police officer Thursday after police responded to reports of a multiple people waving firearms at drivers along a busy Mississippi highway.

WLOX-TV – Biloxi reports that Gulfport police responded to 911 calls from several witnesses at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 8th Avenue and Pass Road in Gulfport.

When a police officer stopped a vehicle at a Family Dollar in the area, the occupants of the car reportedly fled on foot.

The officer then engaged an armed suspect, leading to shots being fired.

A 15-year-old was reportedly shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Friday evening, the teen was reported to be in critical condition.

Four other individuals have been taken into custody, and several firearms have been recovered.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting. The officer involved in the incident has since been placed on non-enforcement duties in accordance with procedures.