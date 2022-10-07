Man receives $2 million bond in apparent domestic violence shooting of Mississippi woman

Published 7:30 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man received a $2 million dollar bond in the shooting death of a Mississippi woman.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Chance Fabian Jones faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and residential burglary.

Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier, who was found on the floor of her Waynesboro house suffering from a gunshot wound. Napier was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

According to police, Jones has reportedly has been involved in previous domestic violence incidents and has been the subject of previous protection orders.

