Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized Published 10:12 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022

A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate.

Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported.

Senior class members at Kirk Academy held a candlelight vigil Saturday night to honor Fielder’s memory and pray for Clements.

Fielder’s obituary noted that she was a member of the National Honor Society and loved the outdoors.