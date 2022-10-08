Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Published 7:30 am Saturday, October 8, 2022
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop.
On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green.
Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge driver/suspect Eric Barnes, 22, of Tupelo, with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Approximately 3 pounds of suspected marijuana packaged for sale was seized.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner set bond at $30,000. This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.