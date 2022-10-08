Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him?

Published 6:43 am Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago.

Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding  15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23.

Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was last seen in the area of Holly Circle wearing gray shorts, no shirt, and black shoes.

If you’ve seen Watson or have any information that could help investigators find him, please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

More News

Still smarting from water woes, Mississippi’s capital city agrees to pay overdue garbage bill

Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana

Mississippi medical marijuana competitors claim Health Department is allowing operator to flout state regulations, crush small operators

Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student

Print Article