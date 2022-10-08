Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him? Published 6:43 am Saturday, October 8, 2022

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago.

Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23.

Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Holly Circle wearing gray shorts, no shirt, and black shoes.

If you’ve seen Watson or have any information that could help investigators find him, please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.