Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic Published 9:20 pm Sunday, October 9, 2022

A Mississippi man was struck and killed Sunday after he rode his bicycle into outcoming traffic.

Corbett Edgin, 52, of Natchez, collided head-on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road in Adams County, near the old Johns Manville plant.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said personnel from AMR ambulance reported to the sheriff’s office they were en route to an accident involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle.

“Upon arrival of deputies to the scene, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, whose name we are not releasing because they are a juvenile,” Patten said.

He said Edgin was heading eastbound down the Johns Manville Hill in the westbound lane. One driver swerved to miss him, but the driver of the second car did not have time to do the same and collided with Edgin head on.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Edgin sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. at Merit Hospital Natchez.

“Eyewitnesses stated the driver of the car did not have time to swerve and miss the victim,” Patten said.

Although the accident is still under investigation, he said he does not expect charges to be filed against the juvenile driver.

“It looks to be truly just an accident,” Patten said.