Mississippi man arrested, charged with attempted murder of stepson Published 7:30 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Lincoln County.

At approximately 8:35 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call of gunshots fired in the area behind Home Depot.

Brookhaven Police Department had responded first, but officers determined the incident had taken place in the county on West Industrial Park Road.

Amari Scott, 19, suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center. Scott, of Fayette, was then transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Among his injuries were two collapsed lungs, and he remains in the care of UMMC, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall.

Forty-three year old David Jackson, also of Fayette, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Scott is Jackson’s stepson, Hall said.

The incident remains under investigation.