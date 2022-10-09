One week has passed and a $50,000 winning lottery ticket is still out there for one Mississippi player. Do you have it?

Published 8:30 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi winner of $50,000 in the Oct. 1 Powerball has yet to claim their prize.

Mississippi Lottery officials recently announced that a winning ticket had been purchased that will result in $50,000 for the lucky ticket holder.

According to lottery officials the player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from the Oct. 1 drawing were: 8-21-22-65-69 with a Powerball of 26 and a Power Play of 2.

The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

Lottery officials did not provide any information about where the ticket was purchased.

 

 

