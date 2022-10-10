Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident

Published 5:43 am Monday, October 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said.

Demby was transported to Merit Health Natchez and was pronounced dead in the emergency department at 11:47 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“I know this family, and my heart is broken,” Lee said. “I pray Godspeed.”

Lee said the accident is still under investigation.

More Uncategorized

Daycare workers fired for scaring kids with Halloween masks, yelling

Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to driving under influence when he struck four wheeler, killing 14-year-old girl

Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days

Man charged with beating victim in head with hammer

Print Article