Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident Published 5:43 am Monday, October 10, 2022

A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said.

Demby was transported to Merit Health Natchez and was pronounced dead in the emergency department at 11:47 p.m. Saturday.

“I know this family, and my heart is broken,” Lee said. “I pray Godspeed.”

Lee said the accident is still under investigation.