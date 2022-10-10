Police say woman found dead in Mississippi house, may have been dead for about 6 months Published 12:26 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

Police say a woman found dead in a Mississippi house may have been dead for six months.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Laure Police discovered the body of a Black woman Wednesday evening in a house on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel.

Police found the body after receiving a report of a dead person in the house. Police estimate the woman had been dead for about six months.

Police have not indicated if they know the identity of the woman or whether foul play is suspected.

The body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police ask anyone who lives in the area that may have information relevant to this incident to contact them at 601-425-4711 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.