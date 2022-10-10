Police say woman found dead in Mississippi house, may have been dead for about 6 months

Published 12:26 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say a woman found dead in a Mississippi house may have been dead for six months.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Laure Police discovered the body of a Black woman Wednesday evening in a house on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel.

Police found the body after receiving a report of a dead person in the house. Police estimate the woman had been dead for about six months.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police have not indicated if they know the identity of the woman or whether foul play is suspected.

The body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police ask anyone who lives in the area that may have information relevant to this incident to contact them at 601-425-4711 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

More News

Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’

Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises

Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic

One week has passed and a $50,000 winning lottery ticket is still out there for one Mississippi player. Do you have it?

Print Article