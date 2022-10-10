Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’ Published 6:27 am Monday, October 10, 2022

Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges.

Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery D. Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Gavin Jeffers, 29, of West Point, were formally arraigned on Oct. 6 on capital murder charges in Lee County Circuit Court.

Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown; and Dartonio Pinson, 32, of Shannon, have also been indicted for capital murder in the death of Mayfield. They are currently in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on separate felony convictions.

The six defendants are charged with the death of Justin Mayfield, 39, who was shot and killed during a robbery at his house in Plantersville. Officials describe the crime as “very organized, calculated and well-planned.”