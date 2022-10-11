Favre tells Fox News that he has done nothing wrong and is being smeared in media as Mississippi welfare fraud scandal grows Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre told Fox News Digital that he has done nothing wrong and is being smeared in the media in relation to a scandal that has focused on the use of welfare funds to help fund the construction of a volleyball facility at Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre played football at the University of Southern Mississippi before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.

Favre provided a statement to Fox News and said it is time to set the record straight.

Favre told Fox News that he did not know and wasn’t told that the funds that were given to him or the university were designated for welfare recipients. Favre said his goal was to help improve athletic facilities at his alma mater and to raise funds for a wellness center.

Favre said he was told that the use of the funds that came from Nancy New and the charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, was approved by state agencies and state attorneys.

According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

Nancy New responded: “No, we never have had that information publicized. I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.”

Favre responded: “Ok thanks.”

Favre’s attorney Eric Herschmann told Fox News that the texts were not about any concern about the funds coming from the welfare fund and that Favre was only concerned that the media would discover that he was being paid by a not-for-profit.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing. Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre was paid for speeches but did not show up. Favre has repaid the money, but White said in October that Favre still owed $228,000 in interest.

In a Facebook post when he repaid the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds. He also said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

Click here for more from the FOX News Digital story.