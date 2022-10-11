Mississippi teen killed, another seriously injured in ATV wreck on rural county road

Published 6:15 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One teen is dead and another injured after an ATV wreck on a rural Mississippi county road.

WLBT News reports that on Friday, Oct. 7, officials from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for assistance on County Road 286 in the northern part of the county.

Seventeen-year-old Leah Fielder was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim, Kaycie Clements, was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital.

