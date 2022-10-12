Man arrested by Mississippi officers after discovery of duffel bag filled with marijuana during traffic stop

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The discovery of a duffel bag filled with marijuana during a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who was reportedly driving under the influence.
The Byram Police Department posted the following about the arrest on social media:
This week’s highlight of Byram P. D., we would like to introduce Mr. Terrus Willet.
Mr. Willet was stopped by officers for driving carelessly and improper equipment. When contact was made, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. It was later discovered that Mr. Willet was driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. He was arrested for DUI. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a black duffel bag containing…..you guessed it, 4.88 lbs of a green leafy substance.
Mr. Willet was charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance, DUI, Careless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, & No Tag Light.
Let’s give a warm welcome to Mr. Willet with the catch phrase “WELCOME TO BYRAM”.

