Mississippi officials issue alert for missing 16-year-old boy

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry.

Horton is described as a black male five feet two inches tall, weighing 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Horton was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers rd. in Terry, wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Family members say Horton suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremy Horton, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-397-1706.

More News

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

Man arrested by Mississippi officers after discovery of duffel bag filled with marijuana during traffic stop

New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College

Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night

Print Article