Mississippi officials issue alert for missing 16-year-old boy Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry.

Horton is described as a black male five feet two inches tall, weighing 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Horton was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers rd. in Terry, wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Horton suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremy Horton, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-397-1706.