Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night

Published 6:12 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.

A Greenville police officer sustained fatal injuries. The Delta Democrat Times newspaper reports that Greenville officer Myiesha Stewart was the police killed in the line of duty.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons told news sources that the shooting occurred Tuesday evening near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville.

Simmons said gunshots injured several people, and a Greenville investigator died in the incident.

The shooting suspect is being treated at a local hospital and is in the custody of law enforcement, MBI reports.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.

