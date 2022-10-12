Police: Victim found in Mississippi house more than six months after she died has been identified. Mother charged with her murder. Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The body of a woman who had been dead for more than six months before officers discovered the human remains in a Mississippi house has been identified.

Laurel Police report that the body has been identified as Shanice Nicole Watts, 34, the daughter of Phyllis Tiller Watts, 54, who was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Police arrested Phyllis Tiller Watts after officers discovered the body, later identified as Shanice Nicole Watts, on Oct. 5 in a house on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel.

Officials say the victim had been dead for at least six months before it was discovered.

The body had to be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.