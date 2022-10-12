Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement Published 6:00 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement.

Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement.

Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall.

She retired in May 2022 from Bogue Chitto Attendance Center as a Title teacher.

Principal Scott Merrell said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation.