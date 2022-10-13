Pot of gold waiting for Mississippi Lottery player with ticket worth more $200,000

Published 6:45 am Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A lucky Mississippi Lottery player will find a pot of gold waiting for them when they turn in their Mississippi Match 5 ticket worth more than $202,000.

The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29.

The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond.

The jackpot for the Thursday, Oct. 13, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000

