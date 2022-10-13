Want to go glamping? Now you can with ready-to-go campsites at seven Mississippi state parks. Published 6:30 am Thursday, October 13, 2022

Tentrr has set up their ready-to-go campsites at seven Mississippi State Parks! Tentrr, in partnership with Mississippi State Parks, is able to provide a private camping experience with the comforts of home, all while being able to experience Mississippi’s beautiful outdoors.

Striving to consistently provide a quality and comfortable camping experience for all guests, all Tentrr sites are fitted with the same features and amenities. Campsites include large safari-style tents, which are usually elevated on a wooden platform. Additional features include a fire pit, camp table & benches, Adirondack chairs, a heater, and a grill top for the fire pit. To make sleeping under the stars even more comfortable, sites include a bed with a memory foam mattress and mattress protector For convenience, Tentrr sites are located near on-site facilities like bathhouses, restrooms, parking, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to rent a single tent site that will accommodate up to six individuals, or a double tent site that will accommodate up to twelve individuals. Each site includes a four-person pop-up tent to house any extra guests. For those with furry friends that feel more like family, Tentrr provides visitors to Mississippi State Parks a new and fun pet-friendly environment, allowing guests to enjoy camping without having to leave their dogs at home.

In addition, each Mississippi State Park has a Tentrr host to assist guests by providing them information, answering questions, being the point of contact, and maintaining the campsite between uses.

Tentrr and MDWFP selected sites based on select criteria: privacy and seclusion, access to amenities, and land features. Currently, 48 campsites are available at seven state parks located across the state.

Mississippi State Parks provide ample opportunity for fun outdoor recreation, as well as convenience to fun nearby cities, making Tentrr at Mississippi State Parks the ultimate getaway. Whether it be a weekend of fishing, sightseeing, nature trails, or peaceful campfires under the stars, it will be a time you won’t easily forget.

Book your stay at the following Mississippi State Parks:

Buccaneer

Clarkco

J.P. Coleman

Percy Quin

Roosevelt

Tishomingo

Wall Doxey

Pricing ranges from $75 to $140 per night. Reservations can be made at Tentrr.com.