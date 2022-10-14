80-year-old Mississippi grandmother arrested for meth possession

Published 5:30 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An 80-year-old Mississippi woman was arrested after 2 grams of methamphetamine were found in her purse.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Muscarello was a passenger in a 2006 Buick LeSabre that was pulled over for careless driving by a Jones County Sheriff deputy during a traffic stop on Tuckers Crossing Road.

Muscarello was in the car with two of her grandsons — one of whom was driving the car.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a “balled-up piece of tissue paper with a crystal-like substance which appeared to be methamphetamine” inside a purse on the backseat.

Muscarello reportedly admitted that the 2 grams of meth was hers, so she was placed under arrest and her grandsons were released with no charges.

Bond was set at $5,000.

