Grocery items that dropped in price the most in September Published 9:30 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

Record inflation severely impacted the food supply chain, fuel costs, and pricing for virtually all our everyday necessities.

But while food costs remain high overall, prices for some food have come down. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases from August to September, using year-over-year change in price as a tie-breaker.

Prices for fresh fruits decreased by 0.6% in August and saw steady decreases in previous months. Uncooked beef (with the exception of veal) also saw a slight decline in pricing partly due to a shift in consumer demand and the fact that some cattle ranchers are slaughtering their livestock early. This is due to recent droughts in areas such as Texas that affect where cattle graze.

Meanwhile, dairy products such as milk and eggs also saw reduced prices; with cheese readily available, there was reduced demand for the product.

#10. Chicken legs, bone-in, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.9%

– Annual change in cost: +14.6%

– September 2022 cost: $1.98

#9. Coffee, 100%, ground roast, all sizes, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -1%

– Annual change in cost: +30.4%

– September 2022 cost: $6.17

#8. All Pork Chops, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.4%

– Annual change in cost: +3.4%

– September 2022 cost: $4.19

#7. Beef for stew, boneless, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.4%

– Annual change in cost: +1.6%

– September 2022 cost: $6.98

#6. Ground beef, 100% beef, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.5%

– Annual change in cost: +7.9%

– September 2022 cost: $4.86

#5. Malt beverages, all types, all sizes, any origin, per 16 oz.

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.5%

– Annual change in cost: +6.8%

– September 2022 cost: $1.66

#4. All uncooked ground beef, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.3%

– Annual change in cost: +5.6%

– September 2022 cost: $5.33

#3. Chops, boneless, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.4%

– Annual change in cost: +2.1%

– September 2022 cost: $4.49

#2. Ground chuck, 100% beef, per lb.

– One-month decrease in cost: -4.5%

– Annual change in cost: +2.2%

– September 2022 cost: $4.89

#1. Eggs, grade A, large, per doz.

– One-month decrease in cost: -6.9%

– Annual change in cost: +58.1%

– September 2022 cost: $2.90