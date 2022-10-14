How the price of consumer goods changed in September Published 9:00 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

The cost of all goods inflated 0.4% in September.

That’s based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in what urban residents pay for a variety of goods and services. Over the past year, the cost of goods has increased 8.2%. Inflation has remained “unacceptably high” by the standards of Federal Reserve officials, who noted that supply chain and labor challenges could continue to exacerbate the issue.

CPI looks at a broad range of goods, spanning everything from rent to doctors’ services to food. All goods have increased in cost compared to a year ago, but a few have experienced decreases since August. Oil derivatives have some of the least consistent pricing, as the Russia-Ukraine War, hurricanes, and other global events continue to jostle the price of oil. Although gas and fuel oil have experienced price decreases over the past couple months, they’re still above where they were a year ago. Utility gas and electricity, also affected by oil prices, continue to rise.

Stacker used seasonally-adjusted monthly BLS CPI data to find how much consumer goods changed in price from August to September. They are ranked below from largest increase to largest decrease month-over-month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker when needed.

#19. Gasoline

– One-month change in CPI: -4.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +18.2%

#18. Fuel oil

– One-month change in CPI: -2.7%

– Annual change in CPI: +58.1%

#17. Used cars and trucks

– One-month change in CPI: -1.1%

– Annual change in CPI: +7.2%

#16. Apparel

– One-month change in CPI: -0.3%

– Annual change in CPI: +5.5%

#15. Medical care commodities

– One-month change in CPI: -0.1%

– Annual change in CPI: +3.7%

#14. Alcoholic beverages

– One-month change in CPI: 0%

– Annual change in CPI: +4.1%

#13. Hospital services

– One-month change in CPI: +0.1%

– Annual change in CPI: +3.8%

#12. Tobacco and smoking products

– One-month change in CPI: +0.2%

– Annual change in CPI: +8.2%

#11. Electricity

– One-month change in CPI: +0.4%

– Annual change in CPI: +15.5%

#10. Physicians’ services

– One-month change in CPI: +0.5%

– Annual change in CPI: +1.8%

#9. New vehicles

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%

– Annual change in CPI: +9.4%

#8. Food at home

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%

– Annual change in CPI: +13%

#7. Owners’ equivalent rent of residences

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%

– Annual change in CPI: +6.7%

#6. Rent of primary residence

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%

– Annual change in CPI: +7.2%

#5. Airline fares

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%

– Annual change in CPI: +42.9%

#4. Food away from home

– One-month change in CPI: +0.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +8.5%

#3. Motor vehicle insurance

– One-month change in CPI: +1.6%

– Annual change in CPI: +10.3%

#2. Motor vehicle maintenance and repair

– One-month change in CPI: +1.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +11.1%

#1. Utility gas service

– One-month change in CPI: +2.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +33.1%

