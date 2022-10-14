Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop leads to felony possession of drugs charge
Published 6:30 am Friday, October 14, 2022
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mississippi man for felony possession of drugs.
On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:15 am, Tupelo Officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of North Gloster Street and Lakeshire Drive.
Probable cause was developed during the traffic stop to charge driver Jeffery J. Veasley (34 y/o male, Tupelo) with Felony of Possession of Schedule I Narcotic (Marijuana).
Approximately 3.5 ounces of suspected Marijuana was seized. On 10-12-2022 Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set Veasley’s bond at $5,000. This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.