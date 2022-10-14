Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop leads to felony possession of drugs charge

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mississippi man for felony possession of drugs.

On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:15 am, Tupelo Officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of North Gloster Street and Lakeshire Drive.

Probable cause was developed during the traffic stop to charge driver Jeffery J. Veasley (34 y/o male, Tupelo) with Felony of Possession of Schedule I Narcotic (Marijuana).