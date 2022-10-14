Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store

Published 4:34 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store.

Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Grayer appeared before Judge Angela carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday where he received a $150,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

According to VPD, more arrests are expected in the case.

