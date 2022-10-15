Officer-involved shooting under investigation, Mississippi agents say Published 10:17 am Saturday, October 15, 2022

An officer-involved shooting in Mississippi is under investigation, state law enforcement agents said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven.

The shooting involved a Drew Police Department officers, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents reported.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” agents said in a press release. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.”