Teens went on armed carjacking spree, Mississippi police said Published 9:30 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022

A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Cameron Donnell Grayer, 18, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking in the theft of a GMC pickup from Love’s Truck Stop, receiving stolen property in connection with the theft of the 4Runner and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle in the theft of the Dodge Charger stolen in Jackson.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a total of $300,000 bond — $150,000 on the county charges and $150,000 on the armed carjacking of the 4Runner in the city.

Pace said authorities have also issued a warrant for Xavier Pittman, 15, of Jackson charging him with armed carjacking and conspiracy to possess stolen property.

“Even though he is 15, he has participated in a violent felony with the use of a firearm,” Pace said. He said anyone with information about Pittman can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or 1-866-481-8477. He said Lt. Stacy Rollinson and Detective Erich Jerscheid are leading his office’s investigation.

According to police and sheriff’s office reports, the events leading to Grayer’s arrest began sometime after midnight Tuesday when a Dodge Charger was carjacked in Jackson either on or near the Jackson State University campus.

The stolen Charger containing several people arrived in Vicksburg, where some of the passengers carjacked the 4Runner. The groups left the store in the stolen Charger and the 4Runner and got on Interstate 20 eastbound toward Jackson.

At about 4:13 a.m., Warren County deputies received a call about a wreck on I-20 at the Flowers exit in the eastbound lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they realized the 4Runner in the wreck was the car reported stolen from the Circle K and a check of the Charger indicated it was stolen from Jackson.

“There was only one suspect on the scene at the time and that was a passenger who was seriously injured in the Toyota 4Runner,” Pace said. “The other individuals left the scene on foot.”

Just as the deputies arrived at the wreck, the sheriff said, the carjacking of a GMC pickup was reported almost simultaneously at Love’s Truck Stop on the north side of I-20 about one-half mile from the wreck.

Jackson police later recovered the pickup in Jackson while the stolen Charger and 4Runner were at the scene of the wreck.

“I want to point out the cooperative nature of this investigation,” Pace said. “This investigation involves the Jackson State University Campus Police, the Jackson Police Department, the Vicksburg Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All agencies are working cooperatively together, we are sharing information and feel certain we will get the other individual in custody.”

He said the injured person is in an area hospital and could also face county charges. Pace would not reveal any more information on the individual or the case, citing the ongoing investigation.