28 degrees for low? Freeze watch issued for most of Mississippi ahead of cold front Published 6:17 am Monday, October 17, 2022

A freeze watch has been issued for much of Central and South Mississippi. Locations in North Mississippi are under a Frost advisory and Freeze warning in connection with an expected mid-week cold front.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS officials say that the frost and freeze conditions expected in the middle of the week could potentially kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” NWS officials said. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

