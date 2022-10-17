Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale Published 7:00 am Monday, October 17, 2022

Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins.

The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.

“You never know what you are going to find at Salvage World!” officials from the store posted. “Kick Your Halloween Up a Notch with a GENUINE Coffin!”

The casket prices ranged from $100 for a pine box without handles to caskets selling for $295.

The Hattiesburg store’s post on Facebook received thousands of shares and comments, ranging from those who found the post amusing to some who found the post inappropriate.

Some commenters questioned how the store came upon the “salvaged” coffins and whether the caskets were ever used.

“How does one come across a used casket to put up for sale????? Where are the bodies that were in there before??? What is going on????” one person asked.

Most of those who commented took the social media post in stride, choosing to see the humor in the situation.

“I am sure people are dying to get one,” one commenter joked.

“This is how zombie movies start,” another posted.

